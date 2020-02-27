Doris Anna Hughes, 101, of South Carolina

Doris Anna Hughes died on Feb. 13, 2020, in South Carolina after a brief illness. Doris was born on Sept. 9, 1917, in Hampden Township to Rudolph and Bertha Duborg on the farm her grandfather, Frederick, homesteaded in 1859. Her grandfather was 88 years old when Doris was born. In her journal she wrote, “I credit him with having the greatest influence on my life. We did so much together. I even had an old cane cut from an umbrella so that I could walk as he did.” As a good steward, Doris has kept the farm in the family for over 159 years.

Doris attended Feelyater, a one room school two miles from her home which she walked most days. When she was a little older and weather permitted, she drove her pony, Prince, with his cart to school. She graduated in 1935 from Columbus High School. Doris had a strong affinity for her Columbus community. She championed preservation of City Hall, its auditorium, and the Park Pavilion.

Over 102 years, Doris experienced unimaginable changes. She vividly remembers her father damming the Crawfish river, so they would be the first farm to have electricity in 1921. Doris lived through the Great Depression; worked at Badger Ordinance during WWI,I raised her family, and made many friends along the way.

