Doris (Kunce) Buelow, age 88 of Baraboo, passed away on July 5, 2019 at the Sauk County Health Care Center in Reedsburg, Wis. Doris was born on September 6, 1930, in Baraboo, Wis., to parents Eugene and Mildred (Waddell) Kunce. She graduated from Baraboo High School on June 3, 1948.
During her lifetime Doris worked at Swanson’s Grocery, Boreva Sportswear, Darrows Grocery, Farm Kitchen, and Sno-White Garment. She retired from Baraboo Tent and Awning, after dedicating 23 years.
Doris was a blood donor, donating over 20 gallons of blood. She had a special love for cats, and had many of them as pets over the years. She was also a Brownie and Girl Scout Leader.
Doris married the love of her life, Dewey Buelow, on May 24, 1952. They enjoyed 46 years of happy married life until his untimely death on June 3, 1998. Together they operated the concession stand at Ochsner’s Park and Zoo. After Dewey’s death she continued to operate it. Dewey and Doris enjoyed traveling to their trailer at Eagle’s Nest Resort every weekend.
Doris was preceded in death by her husband, Dewey, parents; Eugene and Mildred, grandparents; George and Etta Waddell, William and Etta Kunce, and mother and father-in-law; August and Helen Buelow.
Doris is survived by her daughter, Deborah (Thomas) Kowalke, grandchildren; Josh (Brittney) and Cody (Kristen) Kowalke, great-grandchildren; Noah, Brookelyn, Lauryn, and Evelyn, as well as many friends and relatives.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday July 9, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. Burial will take place at Walnut Hill Cemetery following the service. The Redlin Funeral Home is assisting the family.
