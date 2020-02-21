Doris Daane, 96, of Fox Lake, passed away Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020 at Anchor Communities in Fox Lake.
Doris was born April 16, 1923 in the town of Alto in Fond du Lac County, the daughter of Aldert and Jeanette Landaal Van Buren. On March 27, 1942, she married Donald Daane in Waupun. Following their marriage, Doris and Donald farmed in the town of Alto until 1969. During World War II, Doris was employed at National Rivet in Waupun and later by American Stores in Fairwater. In October of 2010, Doris and Donald moved to Waupun. Doris was a member of Alto Reformed Church where she was a member of its Golden Lifers. Doris was an avid reader and recipe collector and enjoyed cooking, baking, and playing cards. Doris and Donald enjoyed many years of camping with their family.
Doris is survived by her daughter, Donna Klosterman of Waupun; four sons: Brian Daane of Waupun, Loren (Jody) Daane of Appleton, David Daane and special friend, Lana Rosenthal of Fond du Lac, and Darwin Daane of Menasha; a daughter-in-law, Nancy (Ken) Westhuis of Coloma; 8 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
Doris was preceded in death by her husband, Donald in 2012; a son, Dennis Daane; a son-in-law, Larry Klosterman; daughter-in-law, Karen Daane; a brother, Alvin “Sonny” Van Buren; and two sisters: Alvina Van Buren and June Thieleke.
Funeral services for Doris Daane will be held Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. at Alto Reformed Church with Rev. Kevin Van Wyk officiating. Burial will follow at Alto Cemetery. Friends and relatives may call on the family on Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service.
A special thank you to Anchor Communities in Fox Lake and Agnesian Hospice Hope in Fond du Lac for their excellent care of Doris.
WERNER-HARMSEN FUNERAL HOME of Waupun and staff are serving the family. Please visit our website at www.wernerharmsenfuneralhome.com for further information and to send condolences.
