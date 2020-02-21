Doris Daane, 96, of Fox Lake

Doris was born April 16, 1923 in the town of Alto in Fond du Lac County, the daughter of Aldert and Jeanette Landaal Van Buren. On March 27, 1942, she married Donald Daane in Waupun. Following their marriage, Doris and Donald farmed in the town of Alto until 1969. During World War II, Doris was employed at National Rivet in Waupun and later by American Stores in Fairwater. In October of 2010, Doris and Donald moved to Waupun. Doris was a member of Alto Reformed Church where she was a member of its Golden Lifers. Doris was an avid reader and recipe collector and enjoyed cooking, baking, and playing cards. Doris and Donald enjoyed many years of camping with their family.