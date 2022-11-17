July 31, 1934—Nov. 8, 2022

PORTAGE—Doris “Dori” N. Walker, age 88, of Portage, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at Riverwood Eagles Nest in Wisconsin Dells.

Dori was born on July 31, 1934, in Belle Fountaine, OH, the daughter of Dr. Samuel and Doris (Fry) Elmer.

She was married to Dean Walker on December 22, 1957. Dori was a 1956 graduate of UW-LaCrosse. She taught 4th grade at Sherman School in Madison and then taught 1st grade in the Portage School System.

She was a member of Briggsville United Methodist Church. Together with her husband, Dean, they built a successful dairy farm. City girl turned farmers wife, Dori was the numbers gal, keeping all the books, running much of the behind-the-scenes parts of the business, taxi driver for all the kids activities and was always their biggest cheerleader.

She is survived by her husband, Dean; four children: Susan (Peter) Leahy, John (Marci) Walker, Tim (Tracy) Walker and Thomas (Jacquelyn) Walker; her grandchildren: Nicholas (Jessica) Leahy, Alli and Brett Walker, Gracie, Libby and Emmy Walker, Nora and Nash Walker; her great-grandson, Winston Leahy; her brother, Bob (Jane) Elmer; her sister, Heidi (Russ) Wilbert; other relatives and many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Funeral services will be at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at Briggsville United Methodist Church, with the Rev. Hyunmin Lee officiating. Inurnment will follow in Briggsville Protestant Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. on Thursday at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Briggsville United Methodist Church.

The Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.