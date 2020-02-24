Doris E. Smith, 95, Beaver Dam

The visitation will be at St. Katharine Drexel Catholic Parish - Mission Hall on Friday, February 28, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. until 11:20 a.m. The Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:30 a.m. with Fr. Michael J. Erwin officiating. Burial will be at St. Patrick Cemetery in Beaver Dam.

Doris was secretary treasurer of Gene Smith Realty and Smith Homes for many years. She organized and played in a bridge club and bridge marathons for over 50 years. Many winters, one could find Doris and Eugene enjoying the sunshine of Arizona, California or Nevada. They loved to hone their golf and keno skills. Doris was a member of Old Hickory Golf Club and was an avid golfer for 45 years. She enjoyed all kinds of handicrafts; needlepoint, counted cross stitch, and especially knitting. Doris knit many beautiful afghans and sweaters. Her greatest accomplishment was raising four children who are the best of friends. Birthdays, holidays, weddings and achievements were always celebrated with great joy. Doris' cooking and baking skills were enjoyed by all and passed on to the next generations.