Doris E. Smith, 95, Beaver Dam

BEAVER DAM - Doris E. Smith, age 95, of Beaver Dam, died peacefully surrounded by her family on Sunday morning, February 23, 2020, at Home Again in Columbus.
The visitation will be at St. Katharine Drexel Catholic Parish - Mission Hall on Friday, February 28, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. until 11:20 a.m. The Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:30 a.m. with Fr. Michael J. Erwin officiating. Burial will be at St. Patrick Cemetery in Beaver Dam.
Doris Elaine Day was born on December 24, 1924, in Cambria, Wisconsin to Emma and Leon Day. She attended high school in Randolph, Wisconsin and graduated in 1942. Upon graduation, she worked for several years in the office of Dr. William Costello.
On August 5, 1944, Doris married her high school sweetheart, Eugene Robert Smith. They were blessed with four children; William, Patricia, Michael, and Kevin.
Doris was secretary treasurer of Gene Smith Realty and Smith Homes for many years. She organized and played in a bridge club and bridge marathons for over 50 years. Many winters, one could find Doris and Eugene enjoying the sunshine of Arizona, California or Nevada. They loved to hone their golf and keno skills. Doris was a member of Old Hickory Golf Club and was an avid golfer for 45 years. She enjoyed all kinds of handicrafts; needlepoint, counted cross stitch, and especially knitting. Doris knit many beautiful afghans and sweaters. Her greatest accomplishment was raising four children who are the best of friends. Birthdays, holidays, weddings and achievements were always celebrated with great joy. Doris' cooking and baking skills were enjoyed by all and passed on to the next generations.
Doris is survived by her four children, Dr. William (Marcie), Patricia, Dr. Michael (Laurie), and Kevin (Debbie). She is also survived by six grandchildren, Nichole and Colin (Mishelle) Smith, Kristen (Jason) Vale, Molly Sehloff, Carter and Connor Smith; two great-grandchildren, Foster Smith and Parker Vale; brother-in-law, James Smith; and sister-in-law, Margaret Cox. Doris was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene in 1989; mother and father; sister Norma; brother Gordon; and her mother-in-law, Esther and father-in-law Robert.
At age 95, it was her time to go and join Eugene, but it is hard to imagine life without her. She will be greatly missed by her family and dear friends.
The family wishes to thank all the special professionals who helped us through this difficult time. Thank you Columbus Health and Rehab, Columbus's Home Again, the medical surgical and ER staff at Beaver Dam Community Hospital, and Heartland Hospice.
Memorials may be made in Doris Smith's name to St. Katharine Drexel Building From Our Belief Fund or St. Katharine Drexel School Endowment Fund.
The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is caring for the family. To leave online condolences, or for directions and other information, please visit our website at www.KoepsellFH.com.
