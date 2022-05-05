Nov. 25, 1927—May 4, 2022

PORTAGE—Doris Ellen Dittberner, age 94, of Portage, passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday, May 4, 2022.

Doris was born on November 25, 1927, in Poynette, the daughter of Donald and Hildred (Green) Blackley. Doris married Donald Dittberner, on October 19, 1945, in Portage. He preceded her in death on January 11, 1990. After raising their eight children, she had worked at J.C. Penney’s in Portage. She loved spending time with their family.

She is survived by her children: David (Kelly) Dittberner, Lodi, Kristine (Mike) Opalewski, Oxford, Donald (Dana) Dittberner, Dalton, Karla (Ron) Gay, Evansville, Karen (Wayne) Peterson, Westfield, Douglas (Janice) Dittberner, Colorado, and William (Angel) Blackley, Texas; her daughter-in-law, Vicki Dittberner, Portage; twenty-five grandchildren; forty-nine great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; her sister, Marjorie Greenheck, DeForest; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many dear friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Donald; her son, Daniel Dittberner; a grandson, David Dittberner; her son-in-law, Steven Opalewski; three sisters and two brothers.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 7, 2022, at Grace Bible Church, with the Rev. Jeremy Edmondson officiating. Family burial will be held in Welsh Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. on Saturday.

Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.