Doris Garlock

Aug. 1, 1925—March 19, 2022

BRIGGSVILLE—Doris “Dori” Garlock, age 96, of Briggsville, Wisconsin passed away on Saturday, March 19, 2022.

A memorial gathering will be held at Lake Shore on Jordan Lake on Saturday, April 23, 2022, from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Doris was born August 1, 1925 in Fond du Lac, WI, the daughter of Lacy and Viola (Kroenke) DeWitt. Dori was a Local Artist who painted it all!

She is survived by her daughters: Joan Goodhue of Westfield, Karen Backhaus of Coos Bay, OR, Christine Garlock of Pewaukee, Pamela (Dennis) Kassner of Wisconsin Dells; nine grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Rolland “Rollie”; son, Charles; brothers: Bruce (Marion) DeWitt, Lacy (Herman) (Mavis) DeWitt; sisters: Lavira (Ken) Steinhaus, Eleanor (Arnold) Grabarski and Joyce (Wayne) Rihn.

