Doris Helen Schlegel, 99; East China Township

EAST CHINA TOWNSHIP - Doris Helen Schlegel, 99, of East China Township, entered eternal life on Wednesday, March 25, 2020. She is survived by her son, Stanley (Carolyn) Schlegel. Arrangements were made by Bower-Rose Funeral Home, Marine City. To send condolences, visit: www.bowerrosefuneralhome.com.