Doris Helen Schlegel, 99; East China Township

You have free articles remaining.
EAST CHINA TOWNSHIP - Doris Helen Schlegel, 99, of East China Township, entered eternal life on Wednesday, March 25, 2020. She is survived by her son, Stanley (Carolyn) Schlegel. Arrangements were made by Bower-Rose Funeral Home, Marine City. To send condolences, visit: www.bowerrosefuneralhome.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)