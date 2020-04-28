Doris J. Draper, 95, Wisconsin Dells

Doris Jean (McClellan) Draper was born Aug. 3, 1924 in Santa Monica, Calif., to Herbert J. and Ruth E. (Cross) McClellan. Doris grew up in Chippewa Falls, Wis., at Misty Brook Gardens, where her parents had a tree farm. She graduated from EauClaire State Teachers College in 1946 with a B.S. in Secondary Education and she taught mathematics at Neenah High School. Doris met Tim (Boyce Draper) on a blind date and they were married June 5, 1948. Doris managed the family-owned Dell-Tonia Motel and worked with Tim at the Dells Cafeteria. She was an active member of the Presbyterian Church and a life member and grand officer in OES (Eastern Star). Doris loved doing volunteer activities for the church, library, school, and OES. She loved gardening, baking, sewing, square dancing, taking pictures, and spending time with family and friends. Doris loved being busy and helping others.