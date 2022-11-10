Doris Patzlsberger

March 5, 1929—Nov. 6, 2022

Doris Mae Slinger-Patzlsberger (Tiffany) was called home to her eternal rest on Sunday, November 6, 2022, at Randolph Health Services.

Doris was born to John and Thelma (Whitrock) Tiffany on March 5, 1929 in Buffalo, NY.

She was a 1946 graduate of Cambria High School. Doris was the beloved wife of Delburne L. Slinger until his death in June 1954.

She met her second love of her life Richard L. Patzlsberger of Beaver Dam. They were married on May 18, 1957, at St. Patrick’s Church, Beaver Dam.

Doris took great pride in her office work spending 23 years at Jung Seed Co. in Randolph until her retirement in 1992. She also loved camping, cards, auctions, flea markets and coffee clutches with good friends.

Doris led by example demonstrating the true meaning of love in her unending devotion and care for Dick in their later years. They enjoyed taking Caribbean cruises with the family and their wintering in FL. Her legacy is in the kisses everyone received when entering or leaving her home. Doris was a loving grandmother and great-grandmother and her family will forever remember her “hot digity’s” and “10-10”.

Doris is survived by six children: Darlyn (Harold) DeYoung, Randolph, Doreen (James) Bos, Waupun, Richard Patzlsberger II, Waupun, Patti (Guy) Alvin, Winter Haven, FL, Michael (Rhonda) Patzlsberger, Germantown, Jon (Laura) Patzlsberger, Stone Lake; 20 grandchildren; and 43 great-grandchildren plus one due in December; sister, Mary (Walt) Berschet; nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Del Slinger (1954) and by her husband, Richard (2010); two sons, Dale and Dean Slinger; one brother, John Tiffany II and a sister, Arlene Fietz.

Thank you to Randolph Health Services for their nine years of care they provided Mom and a special thanks to the staff of Hillside Hospice for their care these past few months. Doris requested no visitation asking for a private memorial service at a later date.

