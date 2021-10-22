Dorl, Lorraine Josephine (Kranich)

BARABOO - Lorraine Josephine Dorl, nee Kranich, age 97, of Baraboo, went to be with our Lord and Savior on Oct. 15, 2021. Our mom lived a grand adventure, but all adventures come to an end. She was born in Chicago on Jan. 21, 1924, to Charles Kranich and Mary Julia Feitl.

Preceding her in death were her parents; sisters, Evelyn Schlenkert and Marcella Matejka; and the love of her life, Edward N. Dorl. They were married 72 years.

Children from that union are Donna (Tom) Dorl-Adams, Pamela J. (Trumen) Felland, Stephanie A. (Gary) Christiansen, and Bruce E. (Erin) Dorl. Further survivors include 10 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

Per Mom's request, there will not be a funeral. Redlin-Ertz Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.