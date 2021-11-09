Dorn, Iva R.

BEAVER DAM - Iva R. Dorn, age 96, died Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, at Marshfield Medical Center in Beaver Dam.
There will be a memorial gathering for Iva at ST. KATHARINE DREXEL CATHOLIC CHURCH in Beaver Dam on Monday, Nov. 15, from 10 a.m. to 11:50 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at church on Monday at 12 noon. Inurnment will be at St. Peter Cemetery in Beaver Dam. The Mass will be livestreamed; the link can be found on the parish website on Monday (www.stkatharinedrexelbd.org).
Iva was born on Nov. 15, 1924, in Beaver Dam, Wis., to the late Lester and Rose (nee Huber) Louden. She graduated from Beaver Dam High School in 1942 and from UW-Oshkosh in 1945. She taught grade school in both South Milwaukee and in Beaver Dam. On June 26, 1948, Iva was united in marriage with Dudley Dorn in Beaver Dam. She was a member of St. Katharine Drexel Catholic Church and was active with the Catholic Women for over 70 years.
Iva was considered to be "one in a million." She was always content and self-sufficient, never wanting to bother anyone. Iva was a faithful follower of Jesus, had a huge servant's heart for others and loved to volunteer. She volunteered 18 years at Hillside Manor, 30 years for Meals-On-Wheels, 20 years coordinating funeral dinners at St. Peter's Church, 30 years delivering library books, 10 years at the Senior Center greenhouse and 18 years as a poll worker. She cherished each moment she got to spend with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, making Christmas cookies with them and reading books. She was a fantastic cook and baker, an avid reader, loved puzzles and was a great conversationalist – always up to date on the latest news and sports. She enjoyed playing cards with her friends, going out to breakfast and keeping in touch with her grandchildren. She will be the missing piece in our family puzzle, leaving a hole in a beautiful picture.
Survivors include her children, James (Mary) Dorn, Mary (Jon) Goetz, Russell (Christine) Dorn, Michael (friend, Sue) Dorn, and William (Norma) Dorn; her daughter-in-law, Beth Dorn; her son-in-law, Michael Walsh; six grandchildren, Joseph (Hilary) Dorn, Jillian (Brett) Grady, Jonathan Dorn, Denise (Justin) Yanke, Joshua (Katelyn) Dorn, and Zachary (fiancée, Brittany) Dorn; two step-grandchildren, Emily (Brandon) Soto and CG (friend, Emily) Hilt; and eight great-grandchildren, Beckett, Lilah, Calvin, John, Oliver, Emmerson, Hadley, and Molly; other relatives and friends.
Iva was preceded in death by her parents; her husband in 1993; her son, Jerome, in 1978; her son, David, in 2001; daughter, Jean, in 2014; three brothers, Thomas Louden, Ben Louden, and Leonard Louden; and her sister, Jean Winn.
The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is caring for the family. To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.KoepsellFH.com.
