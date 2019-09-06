Dorothea “Dotty” J. Lathrop, age 66 of Beaver Dam, passed away at home on Friday, September 6, 2019.
A complete obituary will follow.
CORNERSTONE FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 135 Keller Blvd., Beaver Dam is honored to be serving the family. You may send private online condolences or sign the family’s guest book at www.cstonefs.com.
