BEAVER DAM - Dorothea “Dotty” J. Lathrop, age 66 of Beaver Dam, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019.
Dotty was born on April 11, 1953, in Milwaukee, the daughter of Keith and Beverly (Lathrop) Olson. In 1970, Dotty graduated from James Madison High School in Milwaukee. Dotty’s grandmother, Dorothy was a source of support throughout her life, buying Dotty her first bikini. She was united in marriage to Richard “Dick” Farnsworth on July 1, 2016. Dotty enjoyed OTR team driving with Dick and later worked at the Walmart Distribution Center for ten years, where she met a lot of great colleagues. During her childhood, Dotty looked forward to family cookouts in the middle of winter. Jumping rope, hula hooping, gardening, thrift shopping for treasures, baking and spending time with her grandchildren were activities she enjoyed.
Dotty is survived by her four children, Tracy Bratten of Beaver Dam, Jim (Trisha) Bratten of Jefferson, John Miskimins of Randolph and Tiffany (Coti) Miskimins of Beaver Dam; eight step-children, Steven (Cheri) Farnsworth of Belgium, Wis., Mark (Lisa) Farnsworth of Waterloo, Vince (Dana) Farnsworth of Jefferson, Teresa (Bob) Young of Wauwatosa, Trudy Amherdt of Wyo., Tina Farnsworth of Jefferson, Toni (Ben) Korinski of Wyo. and Richie (Ana) Farnsworth of Milwaukee; 27 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren with one more on the way; mother, Beverly Lathrop of Oconomowoc; sisters, Denise (Blake) Baldwin of Watertown, Debra (Ken) Bublitz of Watertown, Dianna (Jim) Gibbons of Oconomowoc, Tina Olson of Oconomowoc; and brother, Brian Olson of Oconomowoc. She is further survived by her special dogs, Pepe, Biggie and Daphney, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, father, husband, and brother, Keith Jr.
A memorial gathering for Dotty will be held on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services, 135 Keller Blvd., Beaver Dam from 4 p.m.- 6 p.m.
Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services in Beaver Dam is honored to be serving the family. You may send private online condolences or sign the family’s guest book at www.cstonefs.com.
