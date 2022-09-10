March 1, 1942 - Aug. 21, 2022

MADISON - Dorothy A. Amend, age 80, of Madison, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, at UW Hospital. She was born on March 1, 1942, in Portage, WI, the daughter of Harold and Clara (Esser) Behling. Dorothy graduated from Portage High School in 1960.

She went on to work as an Accounting Clerk for the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, retiring in 1999. Dorothy was a very active volunteer with the American Red Cross for many years.

She loved doing puzzles and always had a few she was working on. Dorothy was very active in her grandchildren's lives, rarely missing a special or sporting event. She enjoyed traveling to visit family and friends. She was a very caring and practical person who touched many people's lives.

Dorothy is survived by her children: Timothy (Pamela) Amend, Theresa (Joseph) Gervasi and Tracey Amend; seven grandchildren: Stephanie (Brandon) Hollander, Shaun (Jennifer) Amend, Lindsey (Jeff) Lindberg, Nathan Amend, Danielle (Kevin) Garceau, Nicole (Kyle) Schultz and Courtney Amend; six great-grandchildren: Noah Hollander, Hanna Amend, Reagan Amend, Wyatt McIntyre, JJ Lindberg and Avery Lindberg; two sisters: Mary (Dave) Mellem and Jean Calkins; sister-in-law, Grace Hinzman; and many amazing close friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; infant son, George Amend; brother, Russell Behling; many sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law.

A Celebration of Life will be held at The Brink Lounge, 701 E. Washington Ave., Madison, at 12:00 noon on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022.

Memorials may be made to the American Red Cross or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.