Sept. 7, 1941—March 24, 2023

BEAVER DAM—Dorothy Ann Rees, 81, of Beaver Dam and formerly of Columbus died after a brief illness on Friday, March 24, 2023 at Rainbow Hospice in Johnson Creek.

Dorothy was born on September 7, 1941 to Carl A. and Dora M. (Pribbenow) Janisch at home in Rio, WI. She was a graduate of Columbus High School.

Dorothy was married to Haydn J. Rees on October 3, 1959 at Bonnet Prairie Lutheran Church in Otsego, WI. She was employed with various area nursing homes as well as the Columbus Community Hospital. Dorothy was a devoted homemaker.

Dorothy was a member of Jehovah Witness in Beaver Dam. She enjoyed music and playing the piano. She enjoyed fishing, feeding and watching birds, and loved her cats.

Dorothy is survived by her children: David Rees of Bloomington, IL, Eliot Rees of Randolph, Valerie (James) Rees of Itasca, TX, Joyce (Robert) Staveness of Rio, WI, Sheldon Rees of Black River Falls, Alwyn (Nina) Rees of Randolph, and Roland (Leslie) Rees of Perry, GA; grandchildren: Kaylla (David) Adisek, Chance Adisek, Daryl (Haley) Staveness, Rachel (Mark) Staveness, Bryce Staveness, Jacob (Cassandra) Cassidy, Courtney (Clint) Rees, Connor Rees, Jeremy (Catie) Mayberry, Reaghan Rees, and Avery Rees; great-grandchildren: Haydn and Quentin; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Haydn in 2016; and siblings: Howard, Leonard, James, Mary, LaVerne, and Arlein.

A memorial gathering will take place on Saturday, April 1, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at the Koepsell-Zeidler Funeral Home in Columbus. Inurnment will follow at Fountain Prairie Cemetery.

Memorials may be directed to the Jehovah Witnesses at jw.org.

