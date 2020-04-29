Dorothy Ann Zimmerman (Check), 89, of Sauk City

Dorothy Ann Zimmerman (Check) passed away peacefully on April 25, 2020, at Maplewood Nursing Home in Sauk City. She was born in Prairie du Chein May 19, 1930, the daughter of the late John and Amelia (Berntgen) Check. Dorothy grew up in the Prairie du Chien area and married Elden Zimmerman May 20, 1950. He preceded her in death on Nov. 21, 2019. The family moved to the Prairie du Sac/Sauk City area where they were blessed with and raised eight children, built a house, and retired. Before retirement Dorothy worked at the Sauk City Creamery, Badger Ordnance and later worked at Central Wisconsin Center (then Central Colony) for 20 years. She especially enjoyed baking, cooking, gardening, attending church services and spending as much time as she could with family and friends.