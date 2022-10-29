June 24, 1935 – Oct. 28, 2022

BARABOO – Dorothy Anne Zeman, age 87, of Baraboo, passed away on Friday, October 28, 2022 at her residence surrounded by her loving family. Dorothy was born on June 24, 1935 in Baraboo, the daughter of Leland and Ethel (Zinkie) Loomis.

Known by many in North Freedom as “Grandma Zeman”, she loved children and always treated them as family. She will be dearly missed by everyone who knew her.

Survivors include her eight children: Lenard (Deb) Zeman, Laura (Glen) Bohl, Julie (Randy Schmude) Fowler, Randy (Jamie) Zeman, Pam Zeman (Robert Kirkliauskas), Trina (Troy) Hein, Brenda (Jeff) Ruhland, Justice (Errick) Tjepkema; 17 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild.

In addition to her husband, Leonard H. Zeman and her parents, Dorothy was preceded in death by a grandson, Glen D. Bohl; two brothers, Roger and Richard Loomis; and a sister, Betty L. Hennings.

A Celebration of Dorothy’s Life will take place at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 12, 2022 at Freedom In Christ Church, 409 4th St., Baraboo, with Pastor Randy Zeman officiating. Baldwin Funeral Services is assisting the family with arrangements.