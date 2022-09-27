Jan. 27, 1935—Sept. 26, 2022

BEAVER DAM—Dorothy C. Kolb, age 87, of Beaver Dam, died on Monday, September 26, 2022 at St. Francis Home in Fond du Lac.

Visitation will be at Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam on Friday, September 30, 2022 from 9:30 a.m. until 10:50 a.m. Funeral services will follow at the funeral home on Friday at 11:00 a.m. with Deacon Ed Cody officiating. Burial will be at St. Peter Cemetery in Beaver Dam.

Dorothy was born on January 27, 1935 in the Town of Trenton, Dodge County, WI to the late Clifford and Myrtle (Wichman) Dykstra.

She went to work at Kraft Foods where she met the love of her life. On April 14, 1956 she was united in marriage with Dale T. Kolb at St. Peter’s Church in Beaver Dam. Dorothy was a stay-at-home mother. She volunteered at Jefferson School and was a Brownie and Girl Scout Leader. Once the youngest was in junior high school, she returned to work. Dorothy worked at several bakeries and ultimately retired from Rechek’s Bakery. Dorothy was a member of St. Katharine Drexel Parish.

Dorothy is survived by her four children: Deborah (Randy) Higgins of Fond du Lac, Duane (Crystal) Kolb of Chippewa Falls, and Denise (Rodney) Hill of Beaver Dam; her daughter-in-law Barbara Kolb of Oconomowoc; eight grandchildren: Jessica, Joshua, Jessica, Brandi, Joel, Thomas, Nicole, and Tamara; nine great-grandchildren; her siblings: Cheryl, Donna, Diane, and Richard; nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; her son, Dean; her grandson, Joel; and her siblings, Clifford, Donald, Bob, Nancy, Darlene, and Mary.

