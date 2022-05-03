December 24, 1927 – May 1, 2022

BARABOO—Dorothy Carol Luetkens, age 94, of Baraboo, passed away on Sunday, May 1, 2022 at St. Clare Meadows Care Center.

Dorothy was born on Dec. 24, 1927 in Richland Center, the daughter of Ora and Lena (Johnston) Bible. Dorothy attended Baraboo High School and continued her education at UW Baraboo-Sauk County.After graduation, Dorothy worked as a certified nursing assistant at St. Mary’s Ringling Hospital for three years. She then began working various jobs which included the Senior Citizen Fellowship Home, Our House Assisted Living, Central Wisconsin Center in Madison, and Industrial Coils.

On July 26, 1951 Dorothy married Kenneth Luetkens in Dubuque, Iowa. From this union they were blessed with a son, James Luetkens. In addition, they adopted a son, Damien Luetkens.

Kenneth and Dorothy were devoted to family and their children. Together, they enjoyed many sports activities along with camping, fishing, scouting, square dancing and playing cards. They loved to travel throughout the United States and internationally visiting Canada, Australia and Europe. Dorothy attended West Baraboo Church of God. She will be truly missed by her family and friends.

Survivors include her husband of 70 years, Kenneth; two sons: James (Carol) and Damien Luetkens; nine grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; two sisters-in-law, Judy and Shirley Bible; and other relatives and friends.

In addition to her parents, Dorothy was preceded in death by three children, Lee (Karen) Luetkens, Susan Hill and Glenna Rathman; six brothers, Edward “Fairon”, Byron, Tom, Gene, Dilver and Harold Bible; two sisters: Arbutus and Delores. Memorial services for Dorothy will take place at a later date.

“I will always be thinking of you, as I walk under the skies of blue. We have walked throughout the land, and have always held each other’s hand.” Baldwin Funeral Services is assisting the family.