Dorothy Casson

Dorothy was born on March 25, 1930, in Michigan, the daughter of George and Goldie (Goering) Schoneboom. She was married to Robert “Bob” Casson, who preceded her in death on December 31, 1999. Dorothy worked as an abstractor for several years in Portage before she started working for the treasurer’s office. She then started working for Dane County Title Co. in Portage and was promoted to manager of their new location, in Baraboo. After working her way up to Vice President of Dane County Title, Dorothy retired after 25 years. She was a member of Bethlehem Evangelical Lutheran Church in Portage.