March 25, 1930—June 27, 2022
PORTAGE – Dorothy Casson, age 92, of Portage, passed away on Monday, June 27, 2022, at Hamilton Park Place.
Dorothy was born on March 25, 1930, in Michigan, the daughter of George and Goldie (Goering) Schoneboom. She was married to Robert “Bob” Casson, who preceded her in death on December 31, 1999. Dorothy worked as an abstractor for several years in Portage before she started working for the treasurer’s office. She then started working for Dane County Title Co. in Portage and was promoted to manager of their new location, in Baraboo. After working her way up to Vice President of Dane County Title, Dorothy retired after 25 years. She was a member of Bethlehem Evangelical Lutheran Church in Portage.
She is survived by her children: Judi Casson, Manistique, Michigan, and Kurt (Lorraine) Casson, Baraboo; her nine grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren; other relatives and many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Robert; a son, Richard; three sisters: Rachel, Marilyn and Katherine; and her special companion, Herb Miller.
Memorial services will be held at a later date at Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com). Inurnment will be in Oak Grove Cemetery.
