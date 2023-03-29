June 9, 1929—March 27, 2023

PORTAGE – Dorothy Ellen Weber, age 93, of Wautoma, WI, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 27, 2023, at Our House Assisted Living in Wisconsin Dells, WI.

Dorothy was born on June 9, 1929, in the Adams-Friendship area, the daughter of Ralph and Nora (Zuelke) Jones. She married Paul Weber on February 12, 1949.

Dorothy enjoyed babysitting for many children over the years. She and her husband enjoyed traveling and camping at their lake lot. Her passion was reading which she continued to do all her life. She also liked to paint, knit and sew. Dorothy was a member of the Bethlehem Lutheran Church and a member of the Homemakers Club.

She is survived by many relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brother, Melvin Jones; and sisters: Thelma Sigourney and Joyce Kirsenlohr.

A Memorial Service will be held at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Portage, on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. Inurnment will be at Hancock Cemetery in Hancock, WI at a later date. Visitation will be at the church on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service.

Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.