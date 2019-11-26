Dorothy Florence Haase (Neis) passed onto Eternal Life on Nov. 24, 2019 surrounded by her loving children. Dorothy was born on Feb. 18, 1929 to Elmer and Florence Neis (O’Mara) in the Town of Watertown. Dorothy graduated from Juneau High School in Juneau, Wis. in 1947 and still enjoyed attending her class reunions.
Dorothy was a very kind, compassionate and caring individual who enjoyed working at the Hustisford Hospital and Marquardt Manor in Watertown for many years.
Dorothy married Jerome Haase on June 15th, 1949, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Clyman, Wis. where they became lifelong members. She was a member of the church Altar Society and participated in many church events.
In addition to her parents, mother and father in-law Walter and Marie Haase, she was preceded in death by her loving and devoted husband of almost 70 years Jerome; her brothers, Leon and Merlin (Goldie); in-laws, Margaret, Mary Sanders (Cecil), Ralph (Jackie), Robert (Marita) and Janet Grosskopf; grandson, Peter Rossing; and great-granddaughter Caroline Hauptli.
She is survived by her children, Betty Statz (Roger) Reeseville, Catherine Ruegg (Dennis) Hustisford, Steven (Marcia) Beaver Dam, John (Sherry) Juneau, Thomas (Cynthia) Zephyrhills, Fla., Roseann Rossing (Randy) Highland, Anthony (Kelly) Verona, William (Debbie) Juneau, Ellen Schmidt (Jeff) Oconomowoc and Edward (Margaurite) Watertown; her 38 grandchildren; and 45 great-grandchildren.
Dorothy was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She found great pleasure spending time with her family, especially at Christmas when everyone would gather at the farm.
Visitation will be at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Clyman, Wis. on Sunday, Dec. 1st from 3 to 6 p.m. with a rosary dedication immediately following. The family will also greet relatives and friends on Monday, Dec. 2nd from 9:30 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. followed by a graveside service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. John the Baptist Catholic Church would be appreciated.
The BERNDT-LEDESMA FUNERAL HOME, Juneau is serving the family. Condolences may be placed on our website at www.bendt-ledesma.com
