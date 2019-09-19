Dorothy J. Lind passed Away peacefully on September 17, 2019; survived by her loving husband, Larry; son, Jason; sister, Sharon (Gene Baewer); brother, Robert Lausmann (Sandy), and other relatives and friends. She was a kind and gentle soul who had a welcoming smile for everyone she met. Dorothy was a loving and devoted mother to Jason, and was adored by her husband of 43 years. The world will be darker without her light. I love you Dot.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)