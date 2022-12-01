March 13, 1933—Nov. 29, 2022

BARABOO—Dorothy Jean Dorner, age 89, of Baraboo, passed away peacefully at St. Clare Meadows Care Center on Tuesday, November 29, 2022. Dorothy, daughter of Howard and Ruth (Feltz) Hewitt was born March 13, 1933 in Baraboo. She was a graduate of Baraboo High School.

On October 8, 1955 she was united in marriage to David Dorner at St. Joseph Catholic Church; he preceded her in death on February 26, 1988. Dorothy owned, operated, and did bookkeeping for Dell Prairie Printers in Baraboo until her retirement. She was a life-time member of St. Joseph Catholic Church.

Dorothy is survived by her children: Pamela (Steven) Kissel of Oostburg, Thomas (Theresa) Dorner, James (Devra) Dorner and Mary (Martin) Blake, all of Baraboo; grandchildren: Travis (Macie) Kissel, Maggie (Nik) Jagiella, Elizabeth (Steve) Smith, Chris Dorner, Megan Dorner, Chandra (Nate) Christensen, Alyssa Dorner, Brianna Dorner, Morgan Blake, Miles (Allison Scheller) Blake; eight great-grandchildren; as well as three sisters: Evelyn Larkin, Helen Fulcer, Peggy Gray; and a sister in-law, Ann (Gerald) Hapka; and nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, David; siblings: Robert Hewitt, Audrey Potter, Delores Biggs, Eleanor Murnane, Gerald Hewitt, her twin brother Donald in infancy, and a sister in-law Mary Jungels.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Father Jay Poster officiating. Visitation will be held at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to St. Joseph School Endowment Fund. The family would like to extend a special “thank you” to the staff of St. Clare Meadows Care Center for their compassionate care.

The Redlin-Ertz Funeral Home is serving the family.