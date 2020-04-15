Dorothy Lenorud, 89, Mauston

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Dorothy Lenorud, age 89, of Mauston, Wis., passed away peacefully on April 8, 2020, with her family by her side.

She was born to Frank S. and Helen (Gruba) Brenny at home in Rice, Minn. on May 28, 1930. When Dorothy was nine years old, her family moved from their farm to Foley, Minn. where her dad ran Brenny Oil Company for many years. She graduated from Foley High School in 1948 and attended college at St. Cloud State University.

Dorothy married Walter Lenorud on June 25, 1952, in Foley, Minn. They made their home in Mauston, Wis. for sixty-five years. She was devoted to making a home for her family and later also worked in food services at Mauston High School - sneaking extra cinnamon rolls and cookies to high schoolers in Mauston for years. She was an active member of St. Patrick’s Parish and Our Lady of Lourdes Circle with her dear friends.

Dorothy raised a large family and enjoyed being surrounded by them. Her joy was teaching her family members the things she loved most: baking, sewing and crocheting, gardening and canning, and love of all things sports. She loved spending time with her friends and was an avid bowler and card player. She was known for her forthright nature, her vivacious laugh, and warm smile. She will be greatly missed.