Dorothy Lenorud, 89, Mauston

Dorothy Lenorud, age 89, of Mauston, Wis., passed away peacefully on April 8, 2020, with her family by her side.
She was born to Frank S. and Helen (Gruba) Brenny at home in Rice, Minn. on May 28, 1930. When Dorothy was nine years old, her family moved from their farm to Foley, Minn. where her dad ran Brenny Oil Company for many years. She graduated from Foley High School in 1948 and attended college at St. Cloud State University.
Dorothy married Walter Lenorud on June 25, 1952, in Foley, Minn. They made their home in Mauston, Wis. for sixty-five years. She was devoted to making a home for her family and later also worked in food services at Mauston High School - sneaking extra cinnamon rolls and cookies to high schoolers in Mauston for years. She was an active member of St. Patrick’s Parish and Our Lady of Lourdes Circle with her dear friends.
Dorothy raised a large family and enjoyed being surrounded by them. Her joy was teaching her family members the things she loved most: baking, sewing and crocheting, gardening and canning, and love of all things sports. She loved spending time with her friends and was an avid bowler and card player. She was known for her forthright nature, her vivacious laugh, and warm smile. She will be greatly missed.
Dorothy is survived by her husband, Walter; her children, Janice (John) Arger, Ann Hutton, David (Shelley) Lenorud, Denise Householder, Connie (Alan) Schroeder; her grandchildren, Leslie Householder (Andy Zobal), Douglas Householder, Stacy Lenorud, Brent (Gina) Lenorud, Kristofor (Jessica) Lenorud, Rachel (Pete) Knaeble, Brian (Lindsay) Hutton, Sarah (Jesse) Miller, Sydney, Jason, and Teddy Schroeder; 12 great-grandchildren; brother, Frank (Angela) Brenny and many cherished nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Helen, sister and brother-in-law, Regina and Harry Zulkosky; brother and sister-in-law, Dennis and Cherry Brenny; and infant brother, Carl.
A private mass of Christian burial for Dorothy will be held at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Mauston. The Rev. John Potaczek will officiate. A private burial will be in the parish cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred for St. Patrick’s Grade School where Dorothy’s children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren attended.
For online condolences please go to www.crandallfuneral.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)