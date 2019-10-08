POYNETTE - Dorothy Louise Schleichert, 75, died Oct. 8, 2019, at her home in Poynette.
She was born January 17, 1944, in Chicago, the younger daughter of Simon and Margaret
(Waldele) Chaplan. She attended grade school and high school in Elmhurst Ill., and graduated from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign in May of 1965. After graduation, she taught art in the Poynette school district. She was later employed for 21 years by the Columbia County Sheriff’s Department. After retirement from the Department, she worked part-time at Hallmark stores in Portage, Wis. and East Town Mall in Madison. She married Donald Vita, Jr. She later married William Schleichert on May 25, 1985. He survives. She is also survived by her son, Donald (Erin) Vita, III of Sheridan, Ind.; two stepchildren, Holly Schaffner (Jeff) of Whitehall, Wis. and Perry Schleichert of Baraboo; seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and one sister, Margaret Chaplan of Champaign, Ill. Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents.
Dorothy was a member of Dekorra Lutheran Church in Poynette, where she was involved with Mission of Hope, Tanzania, Haiti Medical Mission, Thrivent Choice, Thrivent Church Advocate, Little Bag, Big Impaand and Dekorra Lutheran Endowment Fund. She was an avid Packers fan and a strong supporter of Habitat for Humanity. She loved living in a wooded rural area and watching the animals and birds on the property.
A celebration of Dorothy’s life will be held at Dekorra Lutheran Church, N3099 Smith Rd., Poynette, Wis. on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at 12 p.m. noon, with Pastor Ryan Rouse officiating. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of the service at noon on Saturday at the church. Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home, Poynette, Wis. (www.pmmfh.com).
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, donations may be made to Habitat for Humanity Wisconsin River Area.
