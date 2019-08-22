REESEVILLE - Dorothy M. (nee, Huber) Schultz, age 84, formerly of Reeseville, died on Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at Park View Health Center in Oshkosh.
The visitation will be at Salem Lutheran Church in Lowell on Monday, August 26, 2019, from 10:30 a.m. until 12 p.m. Noon. The funeral service will follow at Church on Monday at 12 p.m. Noon with Rev. Jeffrey Berg officiating. Burial will be at Lowell Cemetery.
The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Reeseville is caring for the family. To leave online condolences, or for directions and other information, please visit our website at www.KoepsellFH.com.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)