Dorothy M. Pfaff, 90, Wyocena / Portage

WYOCENA / PORTAGE - Dorothy M. Pfaff, age 90, of Portage, passed away on Thursday, March 26, 2020, at Columbia Healthcare Center in Wyocena.

Dorothy was born on March 14, 1930 in Portage, the daughter of George and Cecilia (Robb) Goetz. She had worked for Weyenberg Shoe Mfg., Portage Hosiery, and retired from Divine Savior Hospital in 1995. She was a lifetime member of Portage Presbyterian Church, where she served as a Deacon, a member of the Steering Committee and a member of the choir.

She is survived by her special and dear friends, Piney Miner, Des Moines, Jill Porzel, Portage, and Rosemary Minnema, Portage. She was preceded in death by her parents, and special friends, Catherine Lynch and George Pfaff.

Private funeral services will be held at Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage, (www.pmmfh.com), with the Rev. David Hankins officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery.

A special thank you to Hamilton Park Place in Portage and Columbia Healthcare Center in Wyocena.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Portage Presbyterian Church, Columbia County Humane Society or St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Homes 430 W. Wisconsin St. Portage, Wisc. 53901 608-742-2126 Fax: 608-742-2127 http://www.pmmfh.com