Dorothy M. Schwoch, age 93 of Horicon, passed away at home on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020.
Dorothy was born in Beaver Dam on Nov. 24, 1926, the daughter of Louis and Ethel (Wiegert) Firari. She was united in marriage to Edwin Schwoch. A member of Salem Lutheran Church in Lowell, she was active in the Ladies Aid for many years. She enjoyed gardening and collecting chickens, as well as baking and spending time with her family. She will be greatly missed by her children and all who knew her.
Dorothy is survived by six of her seven children, Donald (Sheri) Schwoch of Juneau, Susan (Kenneth) Strahota of Reeseville, Judith Eichorst of Horicon, Sherri Weideman of Reeseville, Douglas Schwoch of Waupun, and Jeff (Beth) Schwoch of Horicon; 16 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; sister, Nancy (John) Dippong of Beaver Dam; brothers, Milton Firari of Beaver Dam, Louis (special friend, Kathy) Firari Jr. of Necedah, and Herbert (Deloris) Firari of Beaver Dam; and further survived by other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Edwin; daughter, Cindy; sisters, Joann and Shirley Breit; brothers, Raymond, Robert, Edward, and Ronald Firari; and other relatives and friends.
Visitation for Dorothy will take place at Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services, 135 Keller Blvd, Beaver Dam on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020 from 11:00 a.m until the time of the funeral service at 1:00 p.m. Burial will take place at Highland Memory Gardens.
CORNERSTONE FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES in Beaver Dam is honored to be serving the family. You may send private online condolences or sign the family’s guest book at www.cstonefs.com.
