Dorothy M. Simon, 90, of Beaver Dam, went to her Heavenly home on Saturday, April 18, 2020, at the Marshfield Medical Center in Beaver Dam.
Dorothy was born the daughter of George and Louise (Kempf) Jackson on Jan. 7, 1930, in Gaylord, Mich. She was a 1948 graduate of Mayville High School. Dorothy went on to graduate from Summit Practical Nursing College in Oconomowoc in 1950. She was united in marriage to Stephen George Simon in 1950 and they had two daughters, Linda and Sondra, Dorothy and her daughters lived in Horicon for many years. Dorothy worked as a practical nurse at Clearview in Juneau for 17 years, then with her sister she managed a resort in Wisconsin Dells, and then worked in housekeeping for the Beaver Dam Community Hospital, where she retired.
Dorothy was a member of Zion Ev. Lutheran Church in Horicon. She loved spending time with her family and friends taking short travels and bus trips. She liked to play cards and dominos with family and her friends. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
Dorothy is survived by her two daughters, Linda and Sondra of Beaver Dam; niece, Barbara Bierhals her two children and their children, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; stepfather; her husband; two sisters, infant Georgette and Bernice (Carl) Riese, her son-in-law; Robert Schultz and other relatives and friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date at Zion Ev. Lutheran Church in Horicon. Inurnment will follow at Graceland Cemetery in Mayville.
The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home is serving the family. To make an online condolence or for more information visit www.KoepsellFH.com.
