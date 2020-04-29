Dorothy M. Sorg, age 90, Sauk Prairie

Dorothy M. Sorg, age 90, passed away at the Pines Assisted Living on April 24, 2020. She was born Oct. 1, 1929, to the late Richard and Margaret (Paepke) Seitz. She was united in marriage to the love of her life John E. Sorg on Feb. 6, 1949, at Bethlehem United Methodist Church in Black Hawk; they shared over 60 years of happiness, he preceded her in death on Nov. 16, 2011. Together they farmed in Harrisburg. Dorothy was a member of the Harrisburg Homemakers and Bethlehem United Methodist Church in Blackhawk. She enjoyed traveling with John, and baking and cooking. Her greatest joy was her family and family events, especially with new born babies.