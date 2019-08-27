Dorothy M. Stolte, age 89, of Reedsburg, WI, passed away on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at the Reedsburg Senior Life Center. She was born on July 1, 1930, the daughter of Rollin and Clara (Kruse) Schluter. She was a graduate of Reedsburg High School and the Sauk County Teacher’s College. She then taught in a one-room school house and was later a bank teller before her marriage. On February 8, 1958, she was united in marriage to Paul E. Stolte at St. Peter’s Church in Reedsburg on a -20 degree day. This marriage was blessed with three children. Dorothy enjoyed raising her family. She was the first woman employed at the Reedsburg Post Office retiring in 1990 following many years of service. She worked seasonally at Lands’ End and sang in the Lands’ End chorus.
Dorothy was a member of St. Peter’s Ev. Lutheran Church of Loganville where she enjoyed quilting and working with the Ladies Aid.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul on September 24, 2005; parents; and siblings, Ethel (Ralph) Luck, and Jean Yanke.
Dorothy is survived by her children, Ann Stolte of Chicago, IL, Kay (Brian) Albrecht of Venice, Florida and John Stolte of Wauwatosa;
Grandchildren: Beth Albrecht of Ft. Lauderdale, FL, and Jacob and Brianna Stolte of Wauwatosa;
Sisters and brother: Jeanette (Jim) Roloff of Mahomet, IL, Diane (Robert) Gardner of Pringle, SD and Dennis (Jean Ann) Dankert of Reedsburg; brother-in-law Deane Yanke of Prairie du Sac; many nieces and nephews, along with other relatives and friends.
A memorial service for Dorothy Stolte will be conducted 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at St. Peter’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Loganville with Pastor Donald Glanzer officiating. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 10:00 A.M. until the time of the service at the church. Memorials may be made to the charity of your choice in Dorothy’s name.
The FARBER FUNERAL HOME, Reedsburg, is assisting the family.
