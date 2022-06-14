Aug. 31, 1931—June 11, 2022

ONALASKA—Dorothy Mae Schulz, 90, went to heaven to spend eternity with Jesus on June 11, 2022. She was born in Beaver Dam on August 31, 1931, to Agnes (Yagodzinski) and Alex Bauer.

Dorothy grew up in Beaver Dam and attended St. Peter’s School until her family moved to the farm on Highway 33 in 1941, and then attended and graduated from Horicon High School in 1949.

She moved to Milwaukee and lived with and nannied for the Ebershoff family in Whitefish Bay while attending the Milwaukee Business Institute. After returning to Horicon, she married Roy Schulz on September 26, 1953 and shared 62 wonderful years together until his death in 2016. Dorothy worked as a Secretary for Attorney Clarence Traeger and as a Receptionist for Dr. John Karsten. In 1959 she and her husband adopted Randy, and three year later, Ellen, and described those years as the happiest days of her life.

Dorothy was an incredible baker and was known to have a sweet tooth especially for jelly filled doughnuts and coconut cream pie. She enjoyed getting together with her friends to play bridge, and joining family at Friday night fish fries at the Legion in Horicon. She took pride in being an involved mother and grandmother enjoying celebrating holidays with family and sharing a good meal.

She and Roy traveled all over the U.S. in retirement and took many family camping trips. Dorothy was a long-time member of St. Malachy’s Church in Horicon (later Sacred Heart) and her faith was the cornerstone of her life. For the past three years she resided at Brookdale Senior Living in Onalaska where she was described as a “cutie patootie”.

She is survived by her children: Randy Schulz, Mountain View, CA, and Ellen Kreger, Onalaska, WI; her grandchildren: Carly (Eric) Sanft, Jesse (fiance Alyssa) Kreger; and step-grandchild, Stacy (Brian) Freber; her brother and sister-in-law, Eugene (Marion) Bauer; great-grandkids; nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Roy, sister, brother and sisters-in-law, Dolores (Sylvester) Hesprich, Ruth (Milton) Eberle, and Bernice (Robert) Marschke.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, June 18, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Horicon, followed by a funeral mass at 11:00 a.m. with Father Justin Lopina officiating. Burial will take place at Oak Hill Cemetery in Horicon. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Horicon, to the charity of your choice in Dorothy’s name, or to honor her memory, plant a flower, as she was an avid gardener and loved her flowers.

The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Horicon is caring for the family. To leave online condolences, or for directions and other information, please visit our website at www.KoepsellFH.com.