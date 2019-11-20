NEW LISBON - Dorothy May O’Dell, “Dory”, age 89 of New Lisbon passed away peacefully early Friday morning, Nov. 15, 2019, at Crestview Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in New Lisbon.
Dorothy was a New Year’s baby, born Jan. 1,1930, to William and Sylvia (Burlingame) O’Dell. Dorothy was born in Juneau County, Wis. She was the eighth child in a line of 15, She had five brothers and nine sisters. Dorothy loved going to O’Dell family events and reunions with her brother, James and his wife, Jean.
Dorothy attended school in a one room Schoolhouse in the township of Germantown in Juneau County. Her teacher, Mrs. Rabuck had recommended that Dorothy would be a wonderful fit with a family who was looking for some in-home help because of the demands of establishing a fabrication business in New Lisbon and caring for their five children.
Robert and Laurette Walker welcomed Dorothy into their home.
Over the years, Dorothy became “family” to all the Walker children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren through her genuine and unique expressions of kindness and love.
She spent 71 years with the Walker families in New Lisbon and part of those years as a “snowbird” in Florida.
Dorothy had a knack for connecting with dogs in a special way.
She even rescued a very lovable orphaned raccoon named “Sam” who became part of the family.
She will ALWAYS be remembered for her incredible Halloween display but even more so for the way she welcomed all trick-or-treaters into her home with a warm greeting and a generous bag of her Halloween popcorn mix. Her Halloween popcorn was legendary!
Dorothy’s favorite pastimes we’re listening to Country music, feeding and watching the birds, working on puzzles and playing Bingo for nickels!
She was a gifted baker and created “the best” pies. Dorothy was passionate about the Christmas Season and took great delight in decorating her tree and sharing her special animated figures.
Dorothy’s remaining loved ones include her brothers, James O’Dell (Jean) of New Lisbon, Harold of Montana, Amy Kolk (Wayne) of Necedah, Alice of Montana, Ida and Bertha of Janesville; and many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends including all her extended members of the Walker family.
Dorothy had a very special friend and Home Health Aide, Pat White.
Pat and her black lab, Gabe were dearly loved by Dory. Gabe was her daily companion and was the lucky recipient of her exceptional “belly rubs”.
Loved ones who were there to welcome Dorothy to her heavenly “Home” were her parents, William and Sylvia; her sisters, Irene, Hazel, Evelyn, Geraldine and Kathryn; her brothers, John, William and Clarence; and her forever faithful chocolate lab, “Cocoa”.
Dorothy had an incredible touch, warming the hands and hearts of all those she met. Her kind and gentle spirit will be missed by all who knew her.
Funeral Services will be Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Hare Funeral Home in New Lisbon, Wis. with a visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Pastor Aaron Shirek will officiate. Burial will follow at New Lisbon City Cemetery, New Lisbon, Wis. Family and friends are encouraged to attend a luncheon reception at Silver Star Health in their Event room located at 201 Leer Street, New Lisbon, Wis. Online condolences are available at www.harefuneralhome.com
A sincere thank you to Dr.Timothy Hinton and all staff at Crestview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center for the compassionate care given to Dorothy.
Memorials can be given to Carl W. Nelson animal shelter.
Silver Star floral is assisting the family.
