Dorothy Schaalma, age 92, of Randolph

Dorothy was born to the late Dewey A. and Martha Douma on Jan. 6, 1928. Dorothy attended school through 8th grade and then helped at home and with other young families in the area. On Aug. 28, 1947, she was united in marriage to John Schaalma, whom she was married to for 53 years. She worked at the Rockwell factory in Randolph for much of her married life making wood doors and windows. Dorothy loved bowling, playing cards, doing counted cross-stitch, and completing puzzles with her sister, Theresa. She was a member of the Second Christian Reformed Church in Randolph for all of her adult life.