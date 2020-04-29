Dorothy Schaalma, age 92, of Randolph, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 26, 2020, at Randolph Health Services.
Dorothy was born to the late Dewey A. and Martha Douma on Jan. 6, 1928. Dorothy attended school through 8th grade and then helped at home and with other young families in the area. On Aug. 28, 1947, she was united in marriage to John Schaalma, whom she was married to for 53 years. She worked at the Rockwell factory in Randolph for much of her married life making wood doors and windows. Dorothy loved bowling, playing cards, doing counted cross-stitch, and completing puzzles with her sister, Theresa. She was a member of the Second Christian Reformed Church in Randolph for all of her adult life.
Dorothy is survived by children, Mary Ann Schaalma of Oregon, Wis., Thelma Wiersma of Randolph, Betty Soodsma of Randolph, Jerry (Myra) Schaalma of Florida, and Cathy (Craig) Hanson of Oklahoma; daughter-in-law, Norine Schaalma of Randolph; 12 grandchildren, Shaun (Lorie) Schaalma, Joel (Sheri) Wiersma, Brenda (Randy) Nickel, Kyle Soodsma, Tammy Soodsma, Dee Ann (Kyle) Sands, Mindy (Frank) Jenkins, Jodie (Jerry) Serrano, Bryanna (Scott) Phillips, Maxx Schaalma, Emily Hanson, and Katie Hanson; many great-grandchildren; sister, Bessie (Lambert) De Jager; brothers, Andrew (Tessie) Douma and Harvey Douma; sister- and brother-in-law, Shirley Douma and Melvin Hoffman; and further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, John Schaalma in 2001; son, Alan in 2020; sons-in-law, Wayne M. Wiersma and Frank Soodsma; grandson, Lucas Soodsma and great-grandson, both in infancy; siblings, Auke (Evelyn) Douma, Theresa (Carl) Posthuma, Garrit (Marge) Douma, Clarence Douma, and Alice Hoffman; and other relatives.
Due to current gathering limitations, a private funeral service for Dorothy’s immediate family will be held and recorded. A video of the service will be published by 5:00 p.m. on Friday, May 1 on Cornerstone’s website and Facebook page. Burial will take place at Randolph Cemetery.
If desired, memorials in Dorothy’s name may be directed to the Second Christian Reformed Church, 332 Tamarack St, Randolph, Wis. 53956.
CORNERSTONE FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES in Beaver Dam is honored to be serving the family.
