BARABOO - Dorothy Alice (Platt) Will, age 97, of Baraboo, died October 31, 2019. She was born on Jan. 9, 1922, in Baraboo to Harold J. and Esther C. (Zimmerly) Platt and has been a resident of Baraboo most of her life.
She was married to Arthur Will on February 22, 1941, at St. John’s Lutheran Church. Before retiring she worked for the City of Baraboo for 25 years. She was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church, Baraboo.
Dorothy is survived by one son, Russell A. (Raymona) of Baraboo; one granddaughter, Rene (Joe) Murphy; four grandsons, Russell Jr. (Pam) Will, Michael Stough, Ryan Will and Ryder (Becky) Will; six great-grandchildren; one sister, Betty Jean (Joe) Wedekind; many loved nieces nephews, and other relatives and friends.
You have free articles remaining.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Arthur; and three brothers, Harold Platt, James Platt, and Ronald Platt.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday Nov. 4, 2019, at St. John’s Lutheran Church with Tim Kuske officiating. Visitation will take place from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. Interment will be at Walnut Hill Cemetery following the service. Memorials may be made to St. John’s Lutheran Church or charity of choice. The Redlin Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)