Dorry, Walter

REEDSBURG - Walter Dorry, age 86, of Reedsburg, passed away on Sunday, Nov 1, 2020. He was born Dec. 7, 1933, in New York, N.Y. Walter served in the U.S. Air Force and was a Korean War veteran.
He enjoyed visiting with friends at the coffee shop and loved to play golf. Walter will be remembered for his way with words, his smile, and his infectious laugh.
A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at TRINITY BAPTIST CHURCH in Reedsburg with Pastor Michael Lopp officiating. The service will also be live streamed for those unable to attend at https://vimeo.com/475600000. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are appreciated and will be directed to assist with Walter's funeral expenses.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)