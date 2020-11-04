 Skip to main content
Dorry, Walter
Dorry, Walter

Walter Dorry

REEDSBURG - Walter Dorry, age 86, of Reedsburg, passed away on Sunday, Nov 1, 2020. He was born Dec. 7, 1933, in New York, N.Y. Walter served in the U.S. Air Force and was a Korean War veteran.

He enjoyed visiting with friends at the coffee shop and loved to play golf. Walter will be remembered for his way with words, his smile, and his infectious laugh.

A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at TRINITY BAPTIST CHURCH in Reedsburg with Pastor Michael Lopp officiating. The service will also be live streamed for those unable to attend at https://vimeo.com/475600000. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are appreciated and will be directed to assist with Walter's funeral expenses.

Dorry, Walter

Walter Dorry

