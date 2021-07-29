 Skip to main content
Dorshorst, ElMarie Kathryn
Dorshorst, ElMarie Kathryn

POYNETTE – ElMarie Kathryn Dorshorst, age 95, of Poynette, died on Wednesday, July 28, 2021.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 6, at ST. THOMAS THE APOSTLE CATHOLIC CHURCH in Poynette, with Father Kumud Nayak presiding. Burial will follow at Dekorra Cemetery. Visitation will be at the church from 9 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. on Friday.

Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Poynette (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.

