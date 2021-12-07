 Skip to main content
Dorwin, Laurie Ann
Dorwin, Laurie Ann

PORTAGE – Laurie Ann Dorwin, age 57, walked on, on Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, in Portage, Wis.

Laurie was born on May 14, 1964, in Black River Falls, the daughter of Leslie and Sandra (Prescott) Pettibone. She had worked as a dispatcher for the Portage Cab Co. Laurie enjoyed photography, and loved her grandkids and spending time with family.

She is survived by her mother, Sandra Pettibone; her children, Rainelle Decorah, Cody Decorah, and Danielle Decorah; seven grandchildren, Mason, Tanner and Reese Cheever and Caleb, Caleah, Quinn and Nash Decorah; her brothers and sisters, Jon (Deb) Pettibone, Howard (Vicki) Pettibone, Lynette Smoke, Laurette Pettibone, Robin (Ralph) Babcock, Lisa Topping, Lucie Penland and Lanel Pettibone; other relatives; and many friends. She was preceded in death by her sister, Jonette Pettibone; and her brothers, James Pettibone and Leslie Pettibone II. Her father, Leslie, passed away on Dec. 6, 2021.

Memorial services will be announced at a later date. Inurnment will be private.

The Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
