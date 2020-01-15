Douglas Brockman, age 77, of New Lisbon, passed away peacefully on Jan. 10, 2020, with his family by his side. He was born on Nov. 9th, 1942, to Wilmer and Luease (Lowe) Brockman in Marseilles, Ill. He was married to his loving wife of 55 years, Sally Siebert on June 20, 1964, in Marseilles, Ill. Douglas was a hard-working jack of all trades. He had many hobbies. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle, listening to his large collection of records, loved riding his bicycle, roller-skating and dancing to the jitterbug.

Most of all he loved and enjoyed his family. He and Sally had three children Tammy, David and Missy. Douglas and Sally moved to the New Lisbon area in 1978.