Douglas Brockman, age 77, of New Lisbon, passed away peacefully on Jan. 10, 2020, with his family by his side. He was born on Nov. 9th, 1942, to Wilmer and Luease (Lowe) Brockman in Marseilles, Ill. He was married to his loving wife of 55 years, Sally Siebert on June 20, 1964, in Marseilles, Ill. Douglas was a hard-working jack of all trades. He had many hobbies. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle, listening to his large collection of records, loved riding his bicycle, roller-skating and dancing to the jitterbug.
Most of all he loved and enjoyed his family. He and Sally had three children Tammy, David and Missy. Douglas and Sally moved to the New Lisbon area in 1978.
Douglas is survived by his wife, Sally of New Lisbon; children Tammy (Significant other Larry Kosiros) Brockman of Pardeeville, Wis., David (Karla) Brockman of New Lisbon and Missy (David) Rohwer of New Lisbon. Douglas and Sally have seven grandchildren, Dustin, Derrick, Mason, Mallorrie, Aaron, Hannah, and Joey. There are also nine great-grandchildren, Dashel, Demita, Duke, Dominque, Zane, Gabe, Micah, Emet and Calum. Further survived by his sisters, Betty Reiman of Daytona Beach Fla., Delores England of Columbia, Ky., and Wilma Perkins of Marseilles, Ill., and a brother, Dennis Brockman of New Lisbon. Douglas was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Jewel, Joyce; and twin infant girls; brothers, Leonard, Robert, Wilmer, Jr. and Donald; and a grandson, Aaron Brockman.
A private family service will be held at the HARE FUNERAL HOME with burial in the Brewster Cemetery. Online condolences are available at www.harefuneralhome.com.
