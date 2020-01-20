Douglas “Doug” Sadoski, 62, Randolph

RANDOLPH - Douglas “Doug” Sadoski, age 62 of Randolph, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, at Prairie Ridge Health in Columbus.

Doug was born in Beaver Dam on Oct. 19, 1957, the son of Donald and Eva (Plovey) Sadoski. He was a graduate of Randolph High School and attended Lakeland College for Dairy Management. Doug was a dairy farmer for most of his life and also worked for Winger’s Trucking. Hunting and reading were things he enjoyed, but riding his motorcycle was what he loved most. Doug was a handyman that could fix just about anything, and his quick wit and sense of humor will be greatly missed.

Doug is survived by his parents, Donald and Eva Sadoski of Randolph; siblings, Deb Sadoski of Randolph, Danelle Sadoski of Randolph, Diane (Brian) Butterbrodt of Fox Lake, and Ben (Cori) Sadoski of Randolph; nieces, Tessa Sadoski and Becca Sadoski; nephews, Jerad (Rachel) Sadoski, Tyler (Whitney) Hughes, Gabriel Sadoski, Grady Sadoski, and Jackson Sadoski; great-nieces, Harper and Baylor Hughes; and further survived by aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Dave in 2012; maternal and paternal grandparents; and other relatives.