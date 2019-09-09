Douglas “Grandpa” Scheel, age 60, of Portage, passed away on Friday, September 6, 2019.
Doug was born on February 16, 1959 in Portage, the son of David and Velma (Tritz) Scheel. He married the love of his life, Pamela Klappstein, on July 7, 2007, in Portage. Doug worked at AMPI as a maintenance supervisor. He enjoyed charter fishing in Port Washington, deer hunting, attending tractor pulls, watching the Packers, and barbequing.
He is survived by his wife, Pam; his children, Matthew (Pamela) Scheel and their children, Isabella, Sage and Porter, and Emily (Mark) Boneff and their son, Liam; his step-children, Shane Klappstein and his children, Gavin, Jordan and Jaxon, and Cassie (Christopher) Lawrence and their children, Colton, Treyton and Emberly; his siblings, Cyndi (Manuel) Valerio, Vickie (Russell) Manke, and Paul (Karin) Scheel; his in-laws, Jean Klappstein, Brenda (Mark) Ailes, Tom (Pam Eastman) Klappstein, Dan Klappstein, Joan Klappstein, and Heather (Aaron) Powell; the mother of his children, Sara (Wirts Scheel) Keller; his dogs, Otis, Cooper and Blaze; many near relatives and close friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, David and Velma “Val”, and his father-in-law, Edward Klappstein.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at the PFLANZ MANTEY MENDRALA FUNERAL HOME in Portage (www.pmmfh.com). Inurnment will be private. Visitation will be from 12:00 noon until 3:00 p.m. on Saturday at the funeral home.
