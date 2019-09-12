WAUPUN - Douglas Henker, 85, of Waupun, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at Waupun Memorial Hospital.
Doug was born March 2, 1934, in Fond du Lac, the son of Walter and Mabel Stindt Henker. Doug attended Brandon schools and graduated from Brandon High School in 1952. On Jan. 16, 1959, he married Annette Vander Meulen in Randolph. The couple resided in Brandon most of their married lives. Doug and Annette owned Doug’s Food Market in Brandon and later, Doug was employed by the Village of Brandon as the Director of Public Works. He served on the Brandon Fire Department for 20 years and was chief for five years. He helped facilitate fundraisers to create the Community Park in Brandon as well as the nature trail. Doug served on the village board, was a past member of the Conservation Club and Brandon Lions Club. He was a member of Bethel Reformed Church in Brandon.
Doug is survived by his wife of 60 years, Annette Henker of Waupun; two sons: Richard (Hiroko) Henker of Pittsburgh, Pa., and Russell (Linda) Henker of Brandon; three granddaughters: Gillian Henker, Kitra Henker, and Mallorie Henker; two great-grandsons: Roman and Noah; brothers: Robert (Barb) Henker of Waupun, David (Donna) Henker of the town of Alto, William (Miriam) Henker of Wautoma, and Gary (Judy) Henker of Brandon; sisters: Doris (Don) Bade of the town of Alto, Kay (Warren) Vande Zande of Waupun, and Donna (Elton) DeBoer of Waupun; and several sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews.
Doug was preceded in death by his parents; and a sister-in-law, Florence Henker.
You have free articles remaining.
Services for Doug Henker will be held Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Bethel Reformed Church in Brandon with Rev. John Tilstra officiating. Friends and relatives may call on the family on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, from 3- 6 p.m. at Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home in Waupun and on Monday at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of service.
A portion of the memorials received will go towards Brandon’s community park.
Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home of Waupun and staff are serving the family. Please visit our website at www.wernerharmsenfuneralhome.com for further information and to send condolences.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)