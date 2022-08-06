Douglas James Hau

Doug was born on February 1, 1957 in Fond du Lac, WI. He followed in his father’s footsteps and had a successful career working with power companies throughout the mid-west, ultimately retiring as a consultant project manager in the field. Later in his life he became heavily involved with service to his faith and community. Doug was a proud member of the Knights of Columbus and involved in many of their charity works. He was especially fond of his time volunteering at Camp Gray, helping construct and manage improvements and new buildings projects, which the camp members enjoy today. Doug was an avid craftsman as he enjoyed making wood furniture for his friends and family. He was always willing to lend helping hand and he mentored many young woodworkers just beginning to learn the craft.