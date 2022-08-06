February 1, 1957 – August 3, 2022
Douglas James Hau, 65, passed away on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 in his home in Baraboo, WI after a battle with cancer.
Doug was born on February 1, 1957 in Fond du Lac, WI. He followed in his father’s footsteps and had a successful career working with power companies throughout the mid-west, ultimately retiring as a consultant project manager in the field. Later in his life he became heavily involved with service to his faith and community. Doug was a proud member of the Knights of Columbus and involved in many of their charity works. He was especially fond of his time volunteering at Camp Gray, helping construct and manage improvements and new buildings projects, which the camp members enjoy today. Doug was an avid craftsman as he enjoyed making wood furniture for his friends and family. He was always willing to lend helping hand and he mentored many young woodworkers just beginning to learn the craft.
Doug and his significant other, Mary Kemp, spent years in a loving relationship sharing their time together practicing their faith, fishing and giving back to the community.
Doug was preceded in death by his father, Roger. He is survived by his partner, Mary; sons: Ben, Greg and Nick; grandson, Griffin; mother, Anna; brothers and sisters: Patty (Wes), Tim (Chris), Mary, Jim (Karen), and Sharon (Tom); niece and nephews: Rebecca, Justin, Brad, Alan, Hayden, and Nate; and many beloved friends and neighbors.
A funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 304 East St., Baraboo, with Fr. Jay Poster officiating. Visitation will be at the church from 9:00 a.m. until time of Mass. A Private burial will take place in St. Joseph Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to Camp Grey would be greatly appreciated. Baldwin Funeral Services is assisting the family.
