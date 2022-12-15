BEAVER DAM—Douglas James “Jim” Roedl, dedicated husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, passed away on December 4, 2022 at the age of 85. He was surrounded by his family in the comfort of his home, in Beaver Dam, WI.

Jim was born and raised in Beaver Dam. He graduated from Beaver Dam High School in 1956, followed by Carroll University in 1960.

After college, he attended the Wisconsin Institute of Mortuary Science. He would then go on to build his life and family in Beaver Dam, becoming a Funeral Director and Owner of Briese Roedl Weber Funeral Home.

Jim was an outstanding member of his community. Throughout his life, he held many leadership positions including President of the following organizations: Beaver Dam Noon Kiwanis Club, YMCA of Dodge County, Beaver Dam Area Chamber of Commerce, Beaver Dam Jaycees and Beaver Dam Unified School District Board. He was a member of the Elks Club, and American Heart Association Board of Wisconsin; the Wisconsin Funeral Directors Association; and the National Funeral Directors Association.

While Jim’s accomplishments were many, his greatest by far was his family. They were his absolute joy. He and his wife Dorothy were married for 63 wonderful years. Blessed with four children, 14 grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren, Jim relished in the countless sporting events, music concerts, school graduations, and the multitude of other festivities that brought everyone together. His family was indeed the most integral component of his life.

Jim is survived by his wife, Dorothy; his children: Mark (Jeanne) Roedl of Beaver Dam, WI, Susan (Tony) Tomashek of Onalaska, WI, Mary (“J.P.”) Boustany of Chicago, IL, and son-in-law, Tim Schwister of Mount Prospect, IL. He is also survived by his 14 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren; his half-sisters: Beth (Scott) Shully of Mequon, WI, Michelle Hunt of Lakeland, FL, and Amy (James, Jr.) Dodge of Bayside, WI.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Evelyn (Radtke) Roedl; his beloved daughter, Kay (Roedl) Schwister; his brother, David; and other relatives.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the wonderful staff at 7 Southwest SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison, as well as Dr. John Phelan and Dr. Douglas Hobson. The family would also like to thank the exceptional staff of ProMedica/Heartland Hospice and Home Instead Senior Care.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Jim will take place on Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at 11:00 AM at St. Katharine Drexel Catholic Church, 511 S. Spring St., Beaver Dam. A luncheon and time of fellowship at the Parish Center, 408 S. Spring St., Beaver Dam will follow. Private inurnment will be held at a later date.

As a funeral director, Jim and his family would appreciate memorials in his honor be directed to St. Katharine Drexel School or an organization of your choice.

Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services, 135 Keller Blvd., Beaver Dam is honored to be serving the family. You may send private online condolences or sign the family’s guest book at www.cstonefs.com.