Aug. 30, 1937—Nov. 21, 2022

ENDEAVOR—Douglas L. Loveland, age 85, of Endeavor, has joined his wife, Pat, in glory. He met his Savior, Jesus, on Monday, November 21, 2022, surrounded by his loving family.

Doug was born on the family farm in Endeavor on August 30, 1937, to Nina Ruth Evans and Allan Floy Loveland. He was a graduate of Oxford High School Class of ‘55.

Doug married Pat Hutchinson on March 14, 1961. He served his country in the U.S. Army as a dog handler in Germany from 1961 to 1963. He worked at Oscar Mayer in Madison as a mechanic/carpenter and Sullivan Design Build.

He is leaving behind his best pal, beloved dog, “Buddy”; he is further survived by his children: Daniel (Kathleen) and Debbie (Eric), and his honorary son, Bobbie, where he left a Godly legacy. He is also survived by his nine grandchildren: Dustin (Melanie), Danielle, Brant, Dalton (Ellie), Brielle, Autumn, and Jovanny; his eight great-grandchildren: Jackson, Gwendolyn, Kimber, Keegan, Blakley, Liam, Cayleigh and Jameson; his brother, Delmer (Diane) Loveland; sisters-in-law: Bev Meyer, Elaine Benson, Donna Leege, Sherri Chappell, Kay Dreyer, and Jaki Layke; his brothers-in-law: Jim Hutchinson and Orin Leege; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins, who were loved by Doug. He was preceded in death by his parents, mother-in-law, Evelyn Hutchinson, sisters, Eleanor Simonson, Doris Simonson, Velma Thompson and Shirley Cuff; sister-in-law, Joyce Canwright; brother-in-law, Dennis Hutchinson; nephew, Brian Loveland and other relatives.

Celebration of his life will be held on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com). Friends may come to visit from 11:00 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Funeral service will be held at 12:30 p.m., with Pastor Dominick Thoman officiating. Interment will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery in Portage, with military honors provided by Portage Area Veterans Honor Guard.

Dad loved his family, friends, and dog, but most of all his Savior. Doug was an inspiration to all. We honor and cherish the special memories we hold in our hearts.