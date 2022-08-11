July 12, 1963—July 31, 2022

GRAND FORKS, ND—Douglas Loren Rhodes, age 59, of Grand Forks, ND passed away at his home of natural causes on July 31, 2022. Douglas was born on July 12, 1963, to Sandra (Gervais) Treland in Grand Forks, ND. At an early age, Douglas and his mother moved to Superior, WI where he spent his youth and early adulthood. He attended Cathedral Parochial School through eighth grade and graduated from Superior Senior High School in 1981.

After his graduation from the Duluth Academy of Cosmetology in 1983, Douglas worked as a cosmetologist, following in the footsteps of his mother. Over time, Douglas travelled and lived in Atlanta, GA, Mauston, WI, Tioga, ND, and Grand Forks, ND. He worked in cosmetology, construction trades, and restaurant operations while spending his free time on his favorite hobbies – collecting antiques and painting.

Douglas owned an extensive collection of LP records from the 1940’s through the 1970’s. Religion continued to be an important part of his life as evidenced by the many religious artifacts adorning his apartment.

Douglas is survived by his mother Sandra Treland and stepfather Robert Treland; siblings: Debi Rhodes, Anne Ruppenthal, Eric Rhodes, Melissa Rhodes; and step sisters: Kristina Treland-Neumann and Victoria Treland; as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews. He is preceded in death by his grandparents Leonard and Lily Gervais; uncles Steven Gervais and Alfred Allen; aunt Joann Severin; and cousins Scott Kendall and Brenda Severin.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, August 11, 2022, at the Methven Funeral Home Chapel in Sandstone, MN. Visitation will be from 1:00-2:00 PM with service at 2:00 PM. Interment will be at Spring Park Cemetery, Sandstone, MN. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred. Arrangements by Methven Funeral and Cremation Services, Sandstone, MN.