PORTAGE, WI/DALLAS, TX - Douglas Louis Beich passed away on July 8, 2019. The only child of Louis Beich and Ruth Griepentrog-Beich, he was born in Portage, WI on Aug 28 1946. Shortly after graduating from the University of Wisconsin at Oshkosh in 1968, he moved his family to Dallas, TX.
Doug loved everything about Texas, the music, the people, the food and the country itself. He was a charter member of both the Cowtown CASI as well as the IBCA, organizing cookoffs and BBQ competitions, Native American celebrations, and the Texas Sesquicentennial Wagon Train, along with many accolades and accomplishments with the city of Grand Prairie.
He is survived by his wife Karen; son, Eric; stepchildren, Brad and Wade Utter, and Melissa, Hailey, and Mindy Smith, along with their families.
A memorial celebration will be held at the Traders Village RV park community room from 5:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. Thursday, August 1, 2019.
