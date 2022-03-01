Douglas S. Tessmer

PITTSVILLE—Douglas R. Tessmer, age 61, of Pittsville, passed away on Saturday, February 26, 2022, due to injuries sustained in an automobile accident.

Douglas was born on October 10, 1960, in Wisconsin, the son of Delmer and Donna (O’Toole) Tessmer. Douglas loved working on cars and helping anyone he came across. He truly was the kind of person that would give you the shirt off his back.

He is survived by his daughters: Jennifer (Derek Lainberger) Tessmer, Rio, and Kelsey (Zach Lafler) Tessmer, Poynette; his sons, Dalton Krug, Medford, and Treyton Tessmer, Withee, WI; his mother, Donna Rogers, Pittsville; his father, Delmer (Linda) Tessmer, Custer, WI; the mother of his daughters: Mary Tessmer, DeForest; his brothers, Don (Sandy) Tessmer, New Mexico, Duane Tessmer, Madison, Brent (Erika Henry) Rogers, Baraboo; a granddaughter, Kali Tessmer; other relatives and many, many friends. He was preceded in death by his brother, Dennis Tessmer and his step-father, Vern Rogers.

A memorial visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 12, 2022, at Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com). Inurnment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials will be used for a memorial in Doug’s name.

A celebration of life will be held in the summer in Wood County. Announcements will be made at a later date.

Dad, you can rest now. We love you and will miss you forever.